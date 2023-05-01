Joe Marino, Peter Kovacs, Andrew Muhl, Jim Engster

Member of the Louisiana House of Representatives Joe Marino discusses the bill proposal to increase pay for state law makers. Former editor of The Advocate Peter Kovacs reflects on his time at The Advocate and also talks the current state of the paper and journalism as a whole. AARP of Louisiana's Director of Advocacy Andrew Muhl speaks on the bill proposal regarding senior citizens. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster remembers legendary trumpeter Al Hirt.

Joe Marino.mp3 Listen • 14:07

Peter Kovacs.mp3 Listen • 18:50

Andrew Muhl.mp3 Listen • 6:17