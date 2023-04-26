© 2023
Talk Louisiana

Aevin Dugas, Kaitlyn Joshua, Jared Fishman

Published April 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT
Louisiana native and holder of the Guinness World Record for the largest afro on a living human Aevin Dugas talks her natural hair journey to this point. Community Organizer for the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice Kaitlyn Joshua speaks on job opportunities for the formally incarcerated as well as upcoming elections. Author, civil rights lawyer, and executive director of the Justice Innovation Lab Jared Fishman gives insight into his latest work, "Fire on the Levee".

