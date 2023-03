Chair of the Board of Progress and co-founder of 10,000 Women Louisiana Melissa Flournoy is joined by former metro-councilman Darrell Glasper to discuss several political topics including the failure to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Kantrell and Donald Trump. Attending physician and hospitalist at Baylor College of Medicine Dr. Ricardo Nuila talks his latest work, "The People's Hospital".

Melissa F and Darrell G.mp3 Listen • 37:42