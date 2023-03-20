Dan Claitor, Cammie Powell, Darin Mann, Melinda Deslatte, Dr. David Walters, Param Singh

Guest host Julie Baxter-Payer begins the show with former senator Dan Claitor and Cammie Powell to talk Down Syndrome awareness and the upcoming Buddy Walk. For more information, visit https://dsagbr.org/buddy-walk/. Darin Mann and Melinda Deslatte speak on the upcoming Gridiron Show. For tickets and more information, visit https://bontempstix.com/events/gridiron-show-2023-3-24-2023. Dr. David Walters and Param Singh speak on the upcoming performance "Sounds of Science". For tickets and more information, visit https://ebrpl.libguides.com/c.php?g=1277485&p=9382866.

