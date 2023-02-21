James B. Stewart, Rachel Abrams, Stephen Handwerk, Quin Hillyer, Joanna Schwartz

Lawyer and author James B. Stewart is joined by senior producer and reporter for “The New York Times Presents", Rachel Abrams to discuss their recent work, "Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Hollywood Media Empire". Executive Director of the Louisiana Democratic Party Stephen Handwerk speaks on the upcoming governor's election and other political topics. Conservative newspaper columnist and writer Quin Hillyer talks national and local politics. Author Joanna Schwartz discusses her recent work, "Shielded".

James B Stewart and Rachel Abrams.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Stephen Handwerk.mp3 Listen • 14:35

Quin Hillyer.mp3 Listen • 12:05