Talk Louisiana

Ken Wells, Luke Mixon, John Wirt, Johnny Palazzotto

Published January 25, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST
Journalist and novelist Ken Wells speaks on his life and times and also his latest work, "Swamped!". Democratic politician Luke Mixon reflects on his campaign in the recent US Senate Race and also comments on the state of politics in Louisiana. John Wirt and Johnny Palazzotto talk the debut of the Slim Harpo documentary, "The Original King Bee". For tickets and more information, visit https://www.manshiptheatre.org/show/the-original-king-bee-documentary.

