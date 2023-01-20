Friday, January 20th: Gene Mills, JR Ball, Jason Andreasen, Marco Mazzoni

Head of Louisiana Family Forum Gene Mills discusses several topics including his stance on the abortion ban in Louisiana as well as the banning of assault weapons. Executive Editor at Business Report and the head lacrosse coach at Louisiana State University JR Ball speaks on what's happening in the city, including the upcoming mayor's race and also LSU's lacrosse team. Jason Andreasen and Marco Mazzoni from the Baton Rouge Gallery talk the upcoming event, "Surreal Salon". For tickets and more information, visit https://www.batonrougegallery.org/.

Gene Mills.mp3 Listen • 15:48

JR Ball.mp3 Listen • 24:18