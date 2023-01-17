© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk-Louisiana.png
Talk Louisiana

Tuesday, January 17th: Jacinda Townsend, Tom Aswell, Jared Yates Sexton

Published January 17, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST
01172023.jpg

Author Jacinda Townsend speaks on her life and the start to her career as well as her recent book "Mother Country". Louisiana Voice's Tom Aswell comments on several topics including Karen Carter Peterson and also remembers Muhammad Ali on what would have been his 81st birthday. American author and political commentator Jared Yates Sexton talks his recent work, "The Midnight Kingdom".

Jacinda Townsend.mp3
Tom Aswell.mp3
Jared Yates Sexton.mp3

Talk Louisiana