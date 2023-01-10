© 2023
WRKF's HD channels will be off the air Tuesday morning to accommodate work on our tower. Our FM signal may be impaired for some listeners. Thank you for your patience.
Talk Louisiana

Tuesday, January 10th: Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Pam Bordelon

Published January 10, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST
Mayor-President of EBR Parish Sharon Weston Broome address several parish issues such violence in the city as well as transportation and drainage. She also speaks on her running for mayor-president in next year's election. Director of communications for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge Pam Bordelon comments briefly on John Kennedy and Billy Nungesser and also promotes the council's 50 year MPAC event. For more information, visit https://www.artsbr.org/mpac.

