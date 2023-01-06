Friday, January 6th: Nate Gowdy, John Barry, Brad Onishi

Photojournalist Nate Gowdy reflects on the January 6 insurrection on its two year anniversary by referencing his latest work "INSURRECTION". Author and historian John Barry speaks on his latest works as well as what is happing in Washington, including the race for speaker of the House. Social commentator and writer Brad Onishi discusses his latest work "Preparing for War" and also comments on the January 6 insurrection. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster talks several political topics and also acknowledges the longest standing restaurant near LSU, Wienerschnitzel.

Nate Gowdy.mp3 Listen • 11:00

John Barry.mp3 Listen • 10:00

Brad Onishi.mp3 Listen • 16:22