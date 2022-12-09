Friday, December 9th: Darrell Glasper, Rudy Macklin, Taryn Kloth, Kristen Nuss

Former Metro Councilman and SU Hall of Famer Darrell Glasper is joined by LSU Hall of Famer Rudy Macklin to talk several sports topics including Deion Sanders as well as the release of Brittney Griner. Former LSU beach volleyball players and current AVP beach volleyball members Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss talk the evolution of beach volleyball as well as what's to come with their careers.

