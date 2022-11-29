Tuesday, November 29th: Michael Beychok, Brian Shaw

Political consultant Michael Beychok talks several political topics including the upcoming Georgia election and the results of the recent midterm elections. Jazz musician Brian Shaw talks his upcoming show back in Baton Rouge, "Cool Winter Nights and Hot Jazz", tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. at the Manship Theatre Baton Rouge. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.manshiptheatre.org/show/brian-shaws-cool-winter-nights-and-hot-jazz-2022.

