Wednesday, October 26th: Lamar White, Kelly Kissel, Mark Ebner

Founder and publisher of the Bayou Brief, Lamar White, speaks on local and national politics, specially the upcoming midterm elections as well as the 2023 governor election. Metro editor at The Advocate, Kelly Kissel, talks Arkansas politics and also Hillary Clinton on her 75th birthday. American journalist and a New York Times bestselling author, Mark Ebner, talks his recent book "Off the Deep End: Jerry and Becki Falwell and the Collapse of an Evangelical Dynasty".

