Talk Louisiana

Monday, October 10th: Dr. Shawn Wilson, Paula Merrick-Roddy, Kevin Cope

Published October 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT
Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Dr. Shawn Wilson is joined by Compliance Program Director Paul Merrick-Roddy to discuss federal funding towards improving the cities highways and ways to bring about diversity. LSU's Kevin Cope talks the university, investments in athletics vs. academics, and also comments on the university's president and the mural debate.

