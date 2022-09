Financial advisor Fred Dent talks the bare market and its affect on financial conditions as well as the upcoming midterm elections. Journalist and author Casey Parks speaks on her recent book "Diary of a Misfit". BRCC's Chancellor Dr. Willie Smith is joined by new athletic director Brock Kantrow to talk recent BRCC enrollment and athletics.

Fred Dent.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Casey Parks.mp3 Listen • 17:46