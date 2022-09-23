Friday, September 23rd: George Morris, Jim Meskimen, Jonathan Butler

The Advocate Reporter George Morris talks the completion of his 40 years at The Advocate and also comments on WWII and LSU Sports. American actor, comedian, and impressionist Jim Meskimen talks his career over the years and some upcoming projects. South African singer-songwriter and guitarist Jonathan Butler speaks on the inspiration behind his music and also what is to come. Butler's upcoming performance presented by "Warring Women" is today at 6:30 p.m. at the Hemingbough Greek amphitheater in St. Francisville. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

George Morris.mp3 Listen • 31:54

Jim Meskimen.mp3 Listen • 9:46