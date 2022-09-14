Wednesday, September 14th: Nicholas Lemann, Ron Faucheux

Journalist and Dean Emeritus of the Faculty of Journalism at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism Nicholas Lemann talks about his start into journalism and comments on a few political topics including civil rights and Donald Trump. Nicholas Lemann will be speaking on civil rights and the Supreme Court tonight at LSU's Lod Cook at 4:30 p.m. Pollster, author and nonpartisan political analyst Ron Faucheux speaks on several political matters including the upcoming elections.

