Talk Louisiana

Wednesday, September 14th: Nicholas Lemann, Ron Faucheux

Published September 14, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT
Journalist and Dean Emeritus of the Faculty of Journalism at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism Nicholas Lemann talks about his start into journalism and comments on a few political topics including civil rights and Donald Trump. Nicholas Lemann will be speaking on civil rights and the Supreme Court tonight at LSU's Lod Cook at 4:30 p.m. Pollster, author and nonpartisan political analyst Ron Faucheux speaks on several political matters including the upcoming elections.

