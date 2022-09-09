Friday, September 9th: Rohan Davey, Ken Ellis, Sarah Broome, Chancelier Skidmore, Tova Friedman

Former LSU and professional football player Rohan Davey is joined by former SU and professional football player Ken Ellis to talk about their football careers as well as the upcoming LSU and SU football game. Lawyer, first daughter of Baton Rouge, and graduate of both LSU and SU Sarah Broome is joined by musician, poet, and former SU's The Human Jukebox member Chancelier Skidmore to speak on their journey to this point as well as the significance of the LSU vs. SU game. One of the youngest survivors of the Nazi labor camp Tova Friedman reflects on her life by referring to her book "The Daughter of Auschwitz: My Story of Resilience, Survival and Hope".

Rohan Davey and Ken Ellis.mp3 Listen • 17:23

Sarah Broome and Chancelier Skidmore.mp3 Listen • 13:43