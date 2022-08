Kyle Ardoin and Becky Fos.mp3 Listen • 11:00

To start off the show Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin came on to discuss elections and the 2022 "I voted" sticker. Jefferson Parish teacher Becky Fos created the sticker.

Russel Honore.mp3 Listen • 33:31

Retired lieutenant general and the leader of the Green Army Russel Honore discussed national politics, including the recent FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's home in Florida.