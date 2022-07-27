Wednesday, July 27th: Dan Borne, Deborah Sternberg

Known as LSU's "Voice of the Valley", PA announcer Dan Borne talks his years as an announcer, reflects on Pete Maravich, and speaks on former U.S. Senator Allen Ellender on the 50 year anniversary of his passing. Founder and Chair of Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge Deborah Sternberg speaks on the organization and its goals. Applications for the academy can be seen at YEABR.org. Deadline is August 21st.

