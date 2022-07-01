Friday, July 1st: Mary-Patricia Wray, Troy Hebert, Ted Schirmer

Political consultant Mary-Patricia Wray and former member of the Louisiana Senate Troy Hebert discuss several political issues including the swearing in of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and gun regulation. Former LSU Student Government President Ted Schirmer refers to his recent book, "Defiance: Fighting Elitism and Racism at LSU in the ’70s" to reflects on his time as SGA President in the 70's.

Mary-Patricia Wray and Troy Hebert.mp3 Listen • 32:34