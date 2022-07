Commissioner of Insurance for the state of Louisiana Jim Donelon speaks on the impact of the upcoming hurricane season as well as proper preparation for it. The Advocate's Mark Ballard discusses several political issues including the 1/6 Commission, Cassidy Hutchinson, and the gun bill. Parenting journalist and author Lisa L. Lewis talks about her recent book "The Sleep-Deprived Teen".

