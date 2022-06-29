Wednesday, June 29th: Elizabeth Vowell, Jim Engster, Kathaleen Pittman, Renee Chatelain

WAFB 9 News anchor Elizabeth Vowell speaks on the reopening of abortion clinics as well as the lasting impact of drunk driving. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster discusses several political issues including local redistricting efforts and the insurrection of the Capital. Clinic administrator of Hope Medical Group for women Kathaleen Pittman discusses the temporary reopening of the clinic and what the abortion ban means for women. President and CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge Renee Chatelain reflects on the life and legacy of her father-in-law Don Lyle. His celebration of life will be on June 30th at the Arts Center Operation at 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Vowell.mp3 Listen • 10:59

Jim Engster.mp3 Listen • 6:24

Kathaleen Pittman.mp3 Listen • 18:29