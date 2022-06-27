Monday, June 27th: Major Kari Thompson, Rosilyn Temple, Jenny Ballard, Latasha Patrick, Sarah Zagorski

Commander of the Kansas City Police Department’s East Patrol Division Major Kari Thompson and Missouri resident Rosilyn Temple discuss efforts to end violence within their community and others across the country as well as the upcoming film screening of "Uncommon Allies" Tuesday, June 28th at 6 p.m. at Southern University's Valdry Center. Managing Artistic Director at Theatre Baton Rouge Jenny Ballard talks about their upcoming musical "Shrek" which can be seen until July 3rd. More information and tickets are available at theatrebr.org. Former police office Latasha Patrick discusses attempts to stop school shootings with K-9s. Louisiana Right to Life communication director Sarah Zagorski speaks on the organization as well as her support of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Major Kari Thompson and Rosilyn Temple.mp3 Listen • 8:48

Jenny Ballard.mp3 Listen • 5:21

Latasha Patrick.mp3 Listen • 15:25