How possible medicaid cuts will impact Louisianans; LSU and the ‘golden age’ of oil and gas

Almost a third of people in Louisiana are on Medicaid. And hundreds of providers rely on federal reimbursements to operate.

But funding for the program is under threat. The Trump administration – and a majority of Republican lawmakers – say they want to cut funding for Medicaid to help pay for tax cuts . Many patients and providers in Louisiana are watching the debate in Washington closely.

Alice Riener, chief executive officer of Crescent Care, a Medicaid provider in New Orleans, and Dr. Peggy Honoré, board president of the New Orleans Musicians Clinic, tell us about how these potential cuts could impact Louisianans.

Universities have been cozying up to the fossil fuel industry for decades, and at LSU, the mid-twentieth century oil boom helped grow the institution.

Yesterday, we brought you the first part of “ Fueling Knowledge,” an investigation from the Sea Change podcast that explores LSU’s relationship with oil and gas. Where we pick up today, we learn about the so-called “golden age” of the fossil fuel industry in Louisiana.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich.

Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from listeners like you.

Thank you!