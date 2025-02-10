Eagles defeat Chiefs in Super Bowl blowout; potential legislation over drone safety; discerning fact from fiction in media

Last night was the 59th Super Bowl. At the Superdome in New Orleans, we saw the Philadelphia Eagles dominate the Kansas City Chiefs, winning 40 to 22. The Gulf States Newsroom’s sports and culture reporter Joseph King breaks down some memorable plays, big disappointments and an electrifying halftime show from Kendrick Lamar.

There are rising concerns over drone safety in Louisiana, and we could soon see legislation to allow state law enforcement to better mitigate security risks posed by the technology. A special drone advisory committee recently made recommendations to lawmakers on how to mitigate the risks drones can pose.

Vice chair of the Louisiana Advanced Aviation and Drone Advisory Committee, George Rey Sr., tells us more.

Last week was National News Literacy Week. It’s an effort to bring attention to today’s complicated information landscape—the way that all of us are constantly bombarded with not just bona fide information, but also opinion, conjecture, social media influencers, concealed marketing campaigns and more.

Chair in media literacy at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication, Len Apcar, spoke with WRKF’s Adam Vos for advice on how to discern fact from fiction.

