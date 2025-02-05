Archdiocese sex abuse scandal tied to NOLA sports teams; environmental impacts of the Super Bowl; new funding for EV charging stations

The Archdiocese of New Orleans recently made headlines for firing leadership of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans. This was done in retaliation for refusing to divert as much as $16 million of the food bank’s money to help pay for settlements against the church regarding sex abuse claims.

The Guardian reports the Archdiocese relied on public relations assistance provided by the Saints and the Pelicans, which helped them spin the narrative on the allegations.

Ramon Antonio Vargas has been covering this story for The Guardian. He joined us to share more details and talk about how the teams are responding after emails were leaked.

This weekend’s Super Bowl is attracting fans to New Orleans from Philadelphia, Kansas City and other parts of the country. As airlines add more direct flights, all that air travel will release tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, contributing to climate change.

From our Coastal Desk, Eva Tesfaye speaks with Barclay Rogers who calculated an estimate of those emissions. He’s CEO of the carbon removal company Graphyte and a professor of climate solutions at Tulane University.

The city of New Orleans is anticipating a $9.3 million federal grant to help expand the city’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The ability for EV drivers to charge-up along their routes is one of the big sticking points for wider adoption of EVs.

Greg Nichols, deputy chief resilience officer and director of the New Orleans Office of Resilience & Sustainability, tells us more about what it will take for large scale EV adoption.

