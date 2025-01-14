NOLA artist behind Super Bowl logo shares inspiration; performance of a long-lost opera; immersion school teaches Louisiana style of French

The Super Bowl is coming to New Orleans in less than a month. And this year’s logo was recently revealed, featuring the work of New Orleans artist Queen Tahj. She is the first artist to handcraft a Super Bowl logo and her design honors New Orleans artistic traditions, with specific nods to Black Masking Indians.

She joins us more about her design — and her time playing football as captain of the middle school team.

The Historic New Orleans Collection is gearing up for its 17th Musical Louisiana series, this time featuring a performance of the earliest known surviving full-length opera written by a Black American composer. Edmond Dédé’s ”Morgiane” from 1887 will be performed by Givonna Joseph, co-founder of Opera Créole.

Joseph, along with HNOC’s director of audience engagement, Amanda McFillen, tell us more about this upcoming production.

Louisiana has a long history with the French language. And while most Louisianans no longer speak it, a growing number want their kids to learn. The question is: what kind of French?

Education reporter Aubri Juhasz takes us to a school down the bayou that’s taking a novel approach — by teaching students to talk like their grandparents.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!