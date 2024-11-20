© 2024
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

How Louisiana's special session could impact taxpayers; keeping homeless families intact; USDA youth ag loans

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published November 20, 2024 at 1:53 PM CST
The Louisiana State House in Baton Rouge on March 21, 2024.
Molly Ryan
/
WRKF
The Louisiana State House in Baton Rouge on March 21, 2024.

Lawmakers are busy in Baton Rouge, attempting to rewrite large portions of Louisiana’s tax code. It’s the biggest wide-ranging tax reform effort that we’ve seen in years. And many Louisianans are left asking, how will these tax reforms impact me? And who will be impacted the most?

Greg Albrecht, an economist at Louisiana State University has released his analysis of these tax policy changes, and he’s drawn a few conclusions. He joins us today with his predictions.

The week before Thanksgiving is designated National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and one local shelter is drawing attention to the issue. The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter is preparing to open a new facility. It’s the largest shelter in the region and the only to accept intact families– including fathers.

CEO Dawn Bradley-Fletcher and state senator Royce Duplessis tell us more about issues surrounding hunger and homelessness and the importance of shelters that accept whole families

The USDA is known for its programs that assist farmers and keep agriculture booming. What may be less-known is an ag loan program aimed at youth, helping young people operate smaller-scale agricultural projects and gain business experience. USDA farm loan manager Tyler Carlson and 13-year-old ag loan recipient Kashton Lee Malbrough tell us more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
