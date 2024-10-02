What longshoremen could learn from New Orleans’ history of labor strikes; most ‘endangered’ sites in New Orleans

Port workers in New Orleans and Baton Rouge are officially on strike this week, asking for better working conditions, wages and protection against automation. They’re part of the International Longshoremen’s Association, which represents workers along the Gulf of Mexico and the East Coast.

WWNO/WRKF’s Matt Bloom and Aidan McCahill tell us how this strike is playing out the state’s two biggest cities, and how it may impact consumers.

While we wait to see how this strike plays out, we wanted to take a look back into labor rights history – specifically the history of the labor movement in south Louisiana

Thomas J. Adams is a professor at the University of South Alabama and author of “Working in the Big Easy: The History and Politics of Labor in New Orleans.” He joins us for more on what the past can tell us about the current campaign.

Last week, the Louisiana Landmarks Society released its 2024 list of the nine most endangered sites in New Orleans. The list includes an abandoned hospital, tree canopies, and the proposed site of a TopGolf facility, to name a few.

Tony Marino, the Louisiana Landmark Society’s first Vice President and chair of the New Orleans Nine Most Endangered Sites, tells us more about these sites and how his organization is working to save them.

