Why New Orleans inmates must wait extra year for reduced phone call rates; NOLA Project names new artistic director

On Jan. 1, a new federal regulation will go into effect, significantly reducing the rates that inmates have to pay to call friends and family. But in New Orleans, inmates will have to wait an extra year for it to go into effect. Verite News’ Bobbi-Jeanne Misick has been covering this story, and joins us now for more.

After a season of transition, The NOLA Project, known for bold, innovative and imaginative theater, has named a new artistic director: Tenaj Wallace. The New Orleans-born actress, dancer and director joins us to discuss her journey to this role.

Football is KING in the South. But with climate change, parents, coaches and trainers are taking precautions to keep student athletes safe amid extreme heat. The Gulf States Newsroom's Joseph King reports on what’s being done in Alabama as players get ready to tackle their first games of the season.

