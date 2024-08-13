What to know about ‘buffer zones’ and the end of parole in Louisiana; ‘Craig’s Closet’ comes to NOMA

A new law in Louisiana gives police officers the power to order journalists and citizens to remain 25 feet from them at any time, creating a “buffer zone.” Critics say it’s law enforcement’s response to growing surveillance and scrutiny of police work by the public. Verite News and ProPublica reporter Richard Webster joins us to discuss the law.

Another new law that was passed in this spring’s special legislative session on crime eliminates parole for prisoners. Louisiana has also scaled back “good time” reductions for those serving long sentences. Chelsea Brasted of Axios New Orleans gives us the details.

A new sculpture installation outside the New Orleans Museum of Art gives viewers a peek into the secrets held in a common household receptacle. “Craig’s Closet” is a bronze and granite work by artist Jim Hodges . It will be on view outside the entrance to NOMA through June 2025.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!