How to talk to your loved one about Alzheimer’s; for first time in 7 years, NOLA Gold rugby team is headed to the playoffs

There are nearly 100,000 people in Louisiana living with Alzheimer’s disease, many of whom rely on family to care for them. But what about the young children who are encountering a beloved grandparent or older adult with the disease. How do they deal with the big emotions that come with their encounters?

There’s a new children’s book, due to be published in September, entitled NANA, NANA, a story of a grandchild and his grandmother as she moves through the stages of Alzheimer’s. Author Nate Bertone joins us for more on the messages he hopes to send in this semi-autobiographical story.

According to the Louisiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, nearly half of those with Alzheimer’s in the state have yet to see a healthcare professional. Executive director of the chapter Delores Hurst joins us for more on the signs, symptoms and advice for people experiencing memory loss.

On July 21, the NOLA Gold, New Orleans’ professional rugby team will make history as they host their first ever playoff match and make their first postseason appearance in 7 years. This comes after defeating the defending Major League Rugby champions, the New England Free Jacks, in June.

General Manager Ryan Fitzgerald tells us more about the team’s journey to the postseason. He’s joined by team members William Waguespack, a native of New Orleans, and Ed Fidow, a native of Samoa and former national team member.

