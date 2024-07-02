Gov. Landry cuts funding to support emergency shelters; new photo exhibit highlights NOLA’s first queer rugby team

Last week, Governor Landry vetoed $1 million in funding allocated to Catholic Charities of Acadiana. The veto is a major blow to the organization that works to address homelessness and provide emergency shelter in the Lafayette area.

Christiaan Mader is the founder of the Current and has been covering this story. He tells us more about who will be impacted by this loss in funding.

“One More Game,” is a new photography exhibit by Camille Farrah Lenain that documents the Rougaroux, a New Orleans-based queer rugby team. The photographs combine images of the players while their personal testimonials are woven into the negative space. The exhibition is part of larger efforts by French photographer Emilien Buffard to highlight queer athletes across the globe ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber spoke to photographer Camille Farrah Lenain about her latest exhibit. They were also joined by the cultural attaché of the French Consulate who commissioned this project, Jacques Baran, and current president of the Rougaroux rugby team, Fernando Rodriguez.

