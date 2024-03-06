Dollar store chains threaten La.’s local economies; Super Bowl 2025 is hiring diverse NOLA suppliers

You can go to some of the most remote corners of Louisiana and you still won’t have to look far to find a dollar store. The state has more than 650 Dollar Generals alone. A new report says the chains are unsafe for workers who are underpaid and face a high risk of gun violence; it says dollar stores make it more difficult for grocery stores to open in rural areas. The Louisiana Workforce Commission shared a report last week with state legislators about the issue.

Stephan Bisaha, reporter with the Gulf States Newsroom, joins Louisiana Considered to talk to us about the report and how companies have responded.

Also, we hear the biggest takeaways from a new poll published by the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children (LPIC). The “Louisiana Child Care Parent Poll” takes the temperature of how the childcare system in the state is working for parents of children under the age of five.

Libbie Sonnier, LPIC executive director, breaks down the findings. Sonnier says the state needs an additional investment of $115 million over the next eight years to meet current childcare needs.

And the committee preparing New Orleans to host the Super Bowl is spearheading an effort to increase the diversity of the subcontractors and suppliers who work with the big event. They’re looking to open opportunities for local businesses led by minorities, women, people with disabilities, veterans, and LGBTQ community members.

Chincie Mouton, director of community engagement for the New Orleans 2025 Super Bowl Host Committee, shares more about the program and how local businesses can get involved.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Today’s episode was produced by Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell. It was engineered by Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:00 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!