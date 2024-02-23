© 2024
Louisiana Considered

A look back at Louisiana’s news media history and the first female publisher of a major newspaper

By Alana Schreiber,
Adam Vos
Published February 23, 2024 at 12:36 PM CST
Two men stand next to a stack of newspapers in New Orleans, La. in an undated photo.
Courtesy of The Historic New Orleans Collection 
Two men stand next to a stack of newspapers in New Orleans, La. in an undated photo.

Newspapers have shaped the rich history of Louisiana for hundreds of years. On today’s Louisiana Considered, we’re joined by two experts at The Historic New Orleans Collection to discuss their upcoming event “Above the Fold: The History of Newspapers in Louisiana.”

Plus, we’ll hear the story of a female newspaper publishing pioneer. Eliza Jane Nicholson was a small-town poet born in the 1840s in Mississippi who would go on to become the first female publisher of a major metropolitan newspaper, The Picayune in New Orleans.

Later, Gulf South home energy bills have spiked this year. Stephan Bisaha, a reporter with the Gulf States Newsroom, looks at who’s to blame when power bills go up.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our assistant producer is Matt Bloom and our engineer is Garrett Pittman. 

Louisiana Considered
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is also the voice of Baton Rouge's local news every afternoon during All Things Considered.
