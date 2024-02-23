A look back at Louisiana’s news media history and the first female publisher of a major newspaper

Newspapers have shaped the rich history of Louisiana for hundreds of years. On today’s Louisiana Considered, we’re joined by two experts at The Historic New Orleans Collection to discuss their upcoming event “Above the Fold: The History of Newspapers in Louisiana.”

Plus, we’ll hear the story of a female newspaper publishing pioneer. Eliza Jane Nicholson was a small-town poet born in the 1840s in Mississippi who would go on to become the first female publisher of a major metropolitan newspaper, The Picayune in New Orleans.

Later, Gulf South home energy bills have spiked this year. Stephan Bisaha, a reporter with the Gulf States Newsroom, looks at who’s to blame when power bills go up.

