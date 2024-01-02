How Biden’s new plan to address student loan debt could impact Louisiana’s economy

About a year ago, President Joe Biden proposed a highly anticipated plan to erase up to $20,000 dollars in student loan debt per borrower. However, the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately struck down the plan in a 6-3 decision.

In late June, Biden announced a new plan to cancel loans by invoking the Department of Education to enact debt forgiveness in their rule-making process, known as the SAVE plan. This would allow more than 15,000 Louisianans to have their debt forgiven after paying for 20 years or more.

Jim Richardson, professor emeritus at Louisiana State University who spent more than two decades working as an economic consultant for multiple governor administrations, tells us how the SAVE plan may impact Louisiana’s economy.

Le Petit Theatre in New Orleans is one of the oldest continually producing theaters in the country since it first opened in 1916. Recently, the company announced A.J. Allegra as their new artistic director. Today, Allgera tells us more about the history of Le Petit Theatre and his plans for the beloved New Orleans institution.

But first, it’s Thursday, which means it’s time to catch up on this week in politics with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate's editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today we discuss the qualifying rounds for the governor’s race and other important elections to pay attention to.

