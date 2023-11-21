NOLA ‘night mayor’ Howie Kaplan reflects on one year in office; ‘Wicked’ comes to the Saenger Theatre

The combat sport of jiu-jitsu is a mixed martial art of ground fighting, grappling and submission holds. In recent years, popularity has grown in the United States, but the only professional jiu-jitsu league in the country started in Decatur, Ala. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Joseph King has the story.

The Tony Award-winning musical “Wicked” is returning to the Saenger Theatre from Nov. 29 through Dec 17. The classic Wizard of Oz prequel shows a glimpse of life in the land of Oz before Dorothy’s arrival.

Olivia Valli, who stars as Elphaba, tells us more about the upcoming performance and why the story of the ostracized green witch feels so personal to her.

New Orleans is known for its bustling nightlife, and last year Mayor LaToya Cantrell created the Office of Nighttime Economy, helmed by Howie Kaplan. Kaplan is the owner of The Howlin’ Wolf, a popular music venue, and manages the Rebirth Brass Band.

Today, Kaplan joins us to reflect on his first year as “night mayor,” his biggest challenges and what he has planned for the months ahead.

