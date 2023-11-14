How NOLA’s water board falsified testing data; at-home postpartum care; Twilight Symphony show

Touro Infirmary in New Orleans recently launched a program to offer free postpartum home visits to anyone who gives birth at the hospital. Advocates of this initiative see it as a way to tackle Louisiana’s high rates of maternal and infant mortality.

Josie Abugov, a reporter for Verite News, joins us to talk about what the program has accomplished so far – and what nurses see as the biggest obstacles.

A recent investigation into the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board found that a handful of the agency’s quality samplers had falsified drinking water testing results. According to the findings, up to five employees did not make all the stops they are supposed to make, in order to ensure the city’s drinking water is up to par. News of the lax monitoring is leaving residents and regulators wondering if water quality reports from that time are accurate.

We talk with Matt McBride, who has been investigating the issue for the Louisiana Illuminator.

The music organization Notes for Education Northshore Fund is gearing up for its first Twilight Symphony concert, an outdoor concert by candlelight in Slidell. The performance will feature The Pan String Quartet in what’s being billed as a multi-sensory musical experience.

The program’s co-founder, Don Thanars, joins us for more on the performance, and how the organization aims to inspire aspiring musicians.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!