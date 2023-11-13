How a 23-year-old Democrat became mayor of Bogalusa; climate-friendly eating habits; ‘Roe’ the play

When “Roe,” the play, premiered at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2016, Roe vs. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case, was the law of the land. A lot has changed since then, especially in the Gulf South. As Aubri Juhasz reports, an updated version of the play is being staged in an unexpected place — the capitol of a state with a near-total abortion ban.

And just a note, this story contains descriptions of abortion methods that may be disturbing for some listeners.

When Governor-elect Jeff Landry won the race outright in October, many Democrats were left wondering, “Is it just too hard for a candidate on the left to win in a state that’s increasingly red?” Doubters can look to Tyrin Truong. The mayor of Bogalusa won the election one year ago this month. At 23 years old, he became the youngest – and first Black – mayor in the city’s history. Mayor Truong joins us to discuss his first year in office and his thoughts on the state of the Democratic Party in Louisiana.

A new study from Tulane University and published in the journal Nature Food shows how simple diet changes can reduce the average American’s carbon footprint. Examples include switching from beef to chicken or drinking plant-based milk instead of cow’s milk.

Diego Rose, the study’s author and professor and director of nutrition at Tulane University's School of Public Health & Tropical Medicine joins us for more on climate-friendly eating habits.

