Election updates; civil rights museum coming to NOLA; constitutional amendments on La. ballots

The primary election for Louisiana’s governor’s race is just over two weeks away, but that’s not the only race voters should be watching. The Times-Picayune / New Orleans Avdocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace, joins us for an update on the slew of elections taking place this fall.

New Orleans will soon have its first permanent civil rights museum . Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced the opening of the Louisiana Civil Rights Museum this week — which will officially open its first exhibit at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Oct. 8. The museum will highlight how chapters of Louisiana’s civil rights history played a larger role in the nation’s struggle for equality.

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser for more on the museum and how it expands upon his work with the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail.

While the race for Louisiana’s governor is heating up, the head of the state is not the only thing residents will be voting on this fall. There are eight constitutional amendments that will be split between the Oct. 14 on and Nov. 18 ballots.

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana recently released a guide to the proposed amendments. PAR President Steven Procopio breaks down the amendments and their potential impacts.

