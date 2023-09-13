Impacts of La.’s ‘three strikes law;’ exploring Creole language and ASL at TEDxBatonRouge

Louisiana’s habitual offender law has been in place since 2009. Often referred to as a “three strikes” rule, it’s a controversial law that allows judges to put people convicted of certain crimes in prison for extended sentences, if they’ve had previous felony convictions. A recent effort attempted to undo this law, but last week the Louisiana Supreme Court struck down the changes.

Reporter Richard Webster has been covering the habitual offender law for Verite News and ProPublica. He joins us now to discuss his recent story on one man’s experience with the law.

Using American Sign Language to advocate for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community … how cyber forensics can support people through the process of death … using nanotechnology to help save the endangered Creole language: They are all topics on the agenda for the upcoming TEDx event in Baton Rouge.

Melissa Thompson, organizer of TEDxBatonRouge, tells us more about the event and who we can expect to take the stage.

Where do you turn for help when your power bill doubles? That’s the question we’re exploring in our latest Utility Bill of the Month segment, where we look at what’s going wrong with our utilities, one bill at a time. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha reports on a program meant to provide help, and how it fell short for a family of new farmers in Alabama.

