How author Maurice Carlos Ruffin explores hidden corners of New Orleans in his books

Earlier this month, author Maurice Carlos Ruffin was selected as the 24th recipient of the Louisiana Writer Award. The New Orleans native’s debut novel, We Cast a Shadow, was a finalist for multiple awards, and his second book, The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You, was a New York Times Editor’s Choice and selected as the focus of One Book One New Orleans, a city-wide reading campaign.

Maurice Carlos Ruffin joins us now for more on his literary journey and how he characterizes his hometown of New Orleans through his writing.

The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane is rounding out its summer season with a production of Romeo and Juliet. Director Burton Tedesco, along with leading actors Edward Montoya and Alexandria Miles, tell us more about how they’re giving this classic story of star-crossed lovers a fresh interpretation.

But first, for the last decade a program in Clarksdale, Mississippi, has been teaching moms to care for their babies from birth until toddler-age. Over the years, it’s given more than 400 parents a safe space to ask questions about everything from birth control to mental health. Maya Miller of the Gulf States Newsroom takes us inside a classroom at Baby University.

