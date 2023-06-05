It’s the unofficial “alligator season.” Here’s how to respond if you see the animals out and about.

It’s not unusual in Louisiana to see an alligator in a marsh, swamp or bayou, but recent reports have noted gators walking across the road in Lake Charles, stuck in a backyard fence in Slidell, and even out taking a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

For more on why we might be seeing gators in usual places and how to stay safe, we speak with Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Biologist Program Manager, Jeb Linscombe, and Nuisance Alligator Control Operator, Kim Crochet.

Late last month, the 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow awards were announced, a prestigious recognition that honors excellence in broadcast journalism. Here at WRKF and WWNO, two of our reporters received awards: Rosemary Westood, who won for her continuing coverage of reproductive rights in the Gulf South; and Alana Schreiber, who won for excellence in innovation. They join us for more on their stories and what this recognition means.

But first, content creator Joshua Darien started making videos on TikTok about Southern urban legends last summer. Since then, the Alabama native has amassed a loyal following. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Taylor Washington reports on his new opportunities for telling these spooky stories.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!