A look at the hurdles that keep people from voting in Louisiana, historically and present-day

For the past few weeks, the Historic New Orleans Collection has been telling t he story of women and women of color who fought for the right to vote in Louisiana. But now, the HNOC will hold a panel discussion to examine the hurdles that continue to keep people from the polls in our state today.

Rosalind Cook, president of the League of Women Voters New Orleans and a panelist at this Saturday’s discussion at The Historic New Orleans Collection, joins us for more on the ongoing problem of voter disenfranchisement.

New Orleans is known for its rich culinary traditions, but not all of our treasured delicacies have always been legal.

Today we hear the history of the Absinthe Frappé. We learn how the anise-flavored spirit first made its way into a cocktail in the 1870s, hear about its bans and restrictions that lasted up until 2007, and learn about the popularity of the drink today. Marielle Songy, New Orleans-based food writer, tells us the story as captured in her new book, The Absinthe Frappé.

But first, if you drive through any town after a hurricane has come through, you’ll see those ubiquitous blue tarps covering damaged roofs. Now, a program in Alabama is giving grants to homeowners to retrofit their houses so they don’t blow away next time. And as WWNO’s Carly Berlin reports, Louisiana wants to follow suit.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

