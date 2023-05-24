© 2023
Louisiana Considered

How oil and gas companies are responding to Michael Bloomberg’s campaign against petrochemicals

By Alana Schreiber,
Halle Parker
Published May 24, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT
A slide from a Louisiana Industry Sustainability Council presentation.
Courtesy of Pam Radtke
/
Louisiana Illuminator
A slide from a Louisiana Industry Sustainability Council presentation.

Former New York mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg recently launched a $85 million campaign against petrochemical expansion in the Gulf Coast. But the oil, gas and chemical industries in Louisiana have begun mounting their own defense. Pam Radtke, reporter for the investigative climate news nonprofit Floodlight, tells us how these industries are responding.

The election for the next governor of Louisiana is just six months away, and here on Louisiana Considered, we are bringing you a series of interviews with the candidates.

Today we bring you a conversation with Republican Stephen Waguespack. He spoke to the Times-Picayune’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, about his year’s in the Jindal administration, his business experience, and what he hopes to bring to the office.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Halle Parker. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
Halle Parker
