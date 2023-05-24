How oil and gas companies are responding to Michael Bloomberg’s campaign against petrochemicals

Former New York mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg recently launched a $85 million campaign against petrochemical expansion in the Gulf Coast. But the oil, gas and chemical industries in Louisiana have begun mounting their own defense. Pam Radtke, reporter for the investigative climate news nonprofit Floodlight, tells us how these industries are responding.

The election for the next governor of Louisiana is just six months away, and here on Louisiana Considered, we are bringing you a series of interviews with the candidates.

Today we bring you a conversation with Republican Stephen Waguespack. He spoke to the Times-Picayune’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, about his year’s in the Jindal administration, his business experience, and what he hopes to bring to the office.

