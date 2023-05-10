Breaking down Perkins v. Hart, the case against police violence in St. Tammany Parish

The Deep South Center for Environmental Justice recently released new maps that show petrochemical plants in Louisiana are disproportionately located near Black communities. This report builds on research from the 1990s, and argues that little has changed in the last 30 years.

The coastal desk’s Halle Parker joins us for more on these maps and what they reveal about the health and safety of residents in “Cancer Alley” and Calcasieu Parish.

Last week in New Orleans, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit heard arguments in Perkins v. Hart. The case centers on a Louisiana woman who accused deputies of using excessive force during her arrest, and the recent hearing was to determine whether she has the right to demand a jury trial.

For more on this pivotal case on law enforcement accountability, we are joined by Nora Ahmed, legal director for ACLU of Louisiana. She gives us some background on last week’s hearing and tells us what may happen next.

And lastly, it’s that time of year again. Formosan subterranean termites are swarming into south Louisiana homes, crawling through nooks and crannies and eating away at wood floors and roofs. New Orleans has been experiencing these swarms lately, and while it might be a disturbing sight, it’s not necessarily one to panic about.

Karen Henderson spoke with LSU AgCenter urban entomologist Karen Sun to learn more about how to manage termites and mitigate their damage.

