Plans to build LNG export facility in Plaquemines Parish raise concerns among scientists, activists

Last year, Venture Global announced plans to build a liquified natural gas export facility in Plaquemines Parish in a predominantly Black and Indigenous community. But some scientists say this puts the area at risk of being impacted by the gas should the plant be hit by a hurricane or natural disaster.

Sarah Sneath is an investigative climate reporter who reported for environmental news site DeSmog on the risk this facility will pose to the surrounding community. She joins us now for more.

On Tuesday, industry leaders and Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise toured a shipyard in Houma, where workers are building the country's first service operation vessel to maintain offshore wind farms in the United States . This comes just two months after the Biden administration proposed what would be the first-ever offshore sale of wind leases in the Gulf of Mexico. Coastal Reporter Kezia Setyawan tells us more about why investing in the offshore wind industry is becoming increasingly popular.

But first, it’s Thursday – our new day for politics – and that means it’s time to catch up on this week in politics with Stephanie Grace, columnist and editorial director for the The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. Today, we get a preview of the next legislative session and get an update on the gubernatorial race.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz and our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!