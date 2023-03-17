LSU is welcoming journalists from around the country to discuss reporting during polarized times

For the past few weeks, LSU has welcomed a series of journalists to the Manship School of Communication to lecture students on the importance of unbiased journalism during polarized times. Guests have discussed a range of topics, including reporting on the Trump administration and uncovering the truth behind the school shooting in Uvalde.

For more on this series, LSU benefactor, retired attorney, and spearhead of the series Chick Moore joins us, along with LSU journalism professor Len Apcar.

This weekend, the Smoothie King Center, normally home to the New Orleans Pelicans’ basketball court, will be filled with 750 tons of dirt. The venue’s makeover is for Professional Bull Riding’s (PBR) Unleash the Beast event, which is returning to New Orleans for the first time in over a decade.

Professional bull rider Boudreaux Campbell, along with PBR’s director of touring events, Ryan Seddon, join us for more.

But first, it’s Friday and that means it’s time to catch up on this week in politics with Stephanie Grace, columnist and editorial director for the The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. Today, we hear about statewide elections aside from the governor’s race, including attorney general and insurance commissioner.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz and our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

