Sugar cane field burning: the consequences of the centuries-old practice and possible alternatives

For over 200 years in the United States, sugar cane field burning has been a tool that farmers use in the pre-harvest season to remove the tops of the sugar cane plant. However, the smoke from that burning can cause fog in the air, which leads to low visibility along roads and highways. This has been enough of a problem to cause road accidents, and in Louisiana, it has even caused some fatalities.

Earlier this year, John Achee of Assumption Parish launched Citizens Against Agricultural Field Burning, a nonprofit that advocates for field burning alternatives. He joins us today for more.

The organization E Pluribus Unum, founded by former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, has released the latest in its annual series of surveys looking at southerners’ opinions on racial issues. This year’s findings revealed that roughly three quarters of southerners are in favor of some form of reparations to African Americans to address slavery.

Scott Hutcheson, executive director of E Pluribus Unum, joins us to break down the survey.

